New Legislative Candidates on deck for 2020. The councilman, the compliance analyst, and the Libertarian.

Looks like several new legislative candidates are staking out their territory and have filed papers to show that they’re IN and running for the State Legislature.

*Republican and Ft. Pierre City Councilman Mike Weisgram has filed paperwork to run in District 24 House for one of the seats being vacated due to term limits by Tim Rounds and Mary Duvall. I anticipate there will be a primary for this seat, with Will Mortenson having already filed, and Dr. Noel Chicoine talking to people in Pierre about his interest.

*Republican Matt Rosburg of Sioux Falls has a committee filed for District 15 House, but I don’t have much more information than he’s a 41 year old businessman, and running in literally one of the toughest Districts in the state for Republicans. Good luck!

*Republican Bethany Soye of Sioux Falls, who is in compliance at Metabank, has created a committee to support her run for District 9 House for one of the seats currently held by Republican Rhonda Milstead and Democrat Michael Saba. Michael Clark has already announced for the seat, so Soye’s entrance into the race would trigger a Republican Primary.

*Aaron Aylward of District 6 who ran 2 years ago as a Libertarian has changed his party in the last few weeks, and now intends to run as a Republican in District 6 House. How new of a Republican is he? Well, according to the screen shot of this afternoon:

The South Dakota Libertarian Party website still has Alyward listed as the State Libertarian Party chairman, noting:

Over the years, Aaron has been in a number of political parties, starting as a Democrat while in High School, a Republican during the years that Ron Paul, and his son, Rand, were running for President, and now in the Libertarian party.

Read that here (Yes, we know Gideon Oakes is the current Libertarian Party chair as of June. And should probably update the libertarian party website.) Alyward would join the District 6 House Republican Primary along with Nathan Block, Ernie Otten, and Joshua Sopko.

Speaking of Joshua Sopko, in checking today, it looks like he got his child support thing handled, as the Minnehaha County website for active warrants no longer has his name listed.

Stay tuned. Lots more candidates to come.