New Minnehaha County GOP official wasting no time attacking GOP

As opposed to raising money, or doing something nominally useful, new Minnehaha County GOP Chair Shawn Tornow is getting busy attacking Republican leadership the day after his election:

“State Republican Chair Wiik was inexplicably ‘excused’ last Thursday for perhaps one of his most important votes of his time in office,” newly elected Minnehaha County GOP Chairman R. Shawn Tornow said in a release.

and..

Wiik said he had not previously heard about growing discontent from Minnehaha County, as well as others, about how Frye-Mueller had been treated.

“You are informing me about it right now,” he said Sunday night.

“They all have my phone number,” he added. “I don’t know why they have to do everything through the press when they can just call me.”