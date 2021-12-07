New polling shows Gov Noem’s approval increasing, challengers face big hurdles.

South Dakota News Watch is noting this evening that a recent poll shows good news for Governor Kristi Noem as her level of support from South Dakotans is increasing in comparison to last year. And bad news for those who have aspirations to run against her:

The poll of 500 registered voters conducted in late October showed that a majority of South Dakotans support the governor’s performance, with an average of 61.2% of respondents strongly or somewhat in approval of her performance across five topic areas and.. Noem’s performance ratings in the October 2021 poll rose in comparison with a similar News Watch/Chiesman Center poll conducted in October 2020, near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota. At that time, 53.8% of respondents overall were strongly or somewhat approving of Noem’s performance, while 40.9% were strongly or somewhat disapproving. and.. Wiltse said the apparent effort by Haugaard to label Noem as not conservative enough is unlikely to help him prevail in the GOP primary.

Read the entire story right here.

As Governor Noem’s popularity rises with more people viewing her as being gubernatorial, it makes it that much tougher of an uphill slog for those who think they can run against her. Especially when she’s playing on a field that few can touch.

And let’s be realistic. Governor Noem on the stump in front of a crowd is tough to compete against. She’s one of the best campaigners that I’ve ever seen.

Democrats can’t find someone who thinks they can compete at this point. Steve Haugaard is nice enough, but is not what I would consider charismatic. You also have Lora Hubbel running who is just plain awful, but I don’t think we’ll see her on the ballot.

I think the poll and the level of competition illustrates that the ship has sailed at this point,with Governor Noem firmly at the wheel. And those who wanted to drive the boat are still on the docks wondering what happened.