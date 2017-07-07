New post brings attention to former Alderman Charity Doyle Book

From the Rapid City Journal, former alderman Charity Doyle has been hired for a new position in Rapid City:
Former Rapid City Alderwoman Charity Doyle has been hired to lead an effort to create a wide-ranging services center for local people facing homelessness, substance abuse or mental health problems.
Doyle, who left the Rapid City Council on Monday after a 6-year stint, will lead the project proposed by the Rapid City Collective Impact group to build a campus where people in crisis can get help.
And as a result of that, I notice that the old post I did on the horrendous book she wrote titled “Political Prostitution” is moving up the ranks of the top posts accessed today in my statistics.
Why would that be? In case you need a reminder of the things she said which started with racism:
To start, Charity and her co-author husband could have just called this chapter from the book: “Why can only black people say the N-word, and why are there two different spellings?”
The Idiocies and Cost of Political Correctness (P/C)
Something is ridiculously wrong in this country when political correctness takes precedence over intelligence and common sense.
A) Don Imus said: ” … that’s some nappy-headed ho’s there.”
B) 50 Cent said: ” … Any nigga gettin’ outta line can get it I make it hot, motherfuckers freeze up when I come through Mac-10, thirty two shot clip in my snorkel I might smile and say whats up but I don’t fuck with you niggas .. .” and ” .. .I tell the hoes all the time Bitch get in my car (Bitch get in)… ”
C) Duane “Dog” Chapman said: “It’s not because she’s black. It’s because we use the word nigger sometimes here. I’m not gonna take a chance ever in life of losing everything I’ve worked for 30 years because some fucking nigger heard us say ‘nigger’ and turned us in to the Enquirer Magazine.”
D) Chris Rock said: “Have you been watching American Idol? They have Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul judgin’ the singin’. Paula Abdul?! Gettin’ Paula Abdul to judge a singin’ contest is like gettin’ Christopher Reeve to judge a dance contest!
Test question # 1: Which of the aforementioned are in the entertainment industry?
Answer: A, B, C, D
Test question #2: Which of the above examples had their career seriously threatened by their comments?
Answer: A, C (the white guys)
Test question #3: Which of the above examples had their careers furthered by their comments, i.e. people laughed or turned up the volume?
Answer: B, D (the nonwhite guys)
Hmmmmm.
Imus makes fun of the physical appearance of some female basketball players. Chris Rock pokes fun at the disability of Christopher Reeves. Duane Chapman and 50 Cent (we think that is a person) say nigger (or nigga if you don’t have spell checker). Imus gets fired and sued by at least one player from the Rutgers basketball team (who should be thanking him for putting them on the map), and Chapman is in danger of losing his TV show. We’re pretty sure nobody sued 50 Cent or Chris Rock, which is the way it should be. Lawsuits should be left for serious things-NOT trying to police what entertainers can or cannot say. We love Chris Rock. We don’t love so Cent, so we choose not to listen to him. Damn that was easy, and we didn’t even have to hire a lawyer.
Oookay…. Aside from the fact that the term African American is derided in the book as “politically correct…”
Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson have done more harm than good for both blacks and whites (or should we say African Americans and Irishgermanscandanavianswedishetc Americans to be P/C).
and often discarded in favor of using “black” or as you see above, in favor of “nonwhite,” the conversation excerpted above borders on the offensive.
What’s offensive is less the conversation about language and more the characterizations about it just being about political correctness and faux outrage. It’s not often that you see a white councilwoman from Rapid City produce such prose as “nigga if you don’t have spell checker.”
In case you want to read an offensive book with the above and more, order a copy from Amazon.com.