4 Replies to “New SDGOP Video – Liberal Billie and his friends”

      Sutton said he likes Bernie’s ideas and was voting for Hillary. If you support socialism just say so; don’t pretend that Sutton is moderate. He is also inexperienced and not capable of running the state. I’d say the laugh is Sutton pretending he is moderate.

      Go Kristi!

        You mean like the farm bill which is one of the most socialistic programs in the country that Kristi supports and benfitted from to the tune of 3.7 million dollars? Keep using those fear mongering tactics by trying to motivate your uneducated base with buzz words.

