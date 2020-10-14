New security fence at Governor’s Residence to be completed by end of year

From the Capital Journal, the new security fence around the Governor’s residence is slated to be completed by the end of the year. And as evidenced by what happened in Michigan, this is something that probably should have been put in a long time ago:

Progress on construction comes in the wake of a plot by anti-government vigilantes to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prior to the election on Nov. 3. When the plan for a fence around the residence at 119 N. Washington Ave. was introduced in early August, Noem’s senior adviser Maggie Seidel said that security officials believe the need for a fence around the Governor’s mansion is “critical at this time,” but did not give specifics about the kinds of threats the governor was receiving.

I’ve heard a number of anecdotes about people just coming up to the residence and looking in or knocking on windows – and that’s since the new one was built. For the security of the state’s Governor and their family, it’s a necessity, not a luxury.