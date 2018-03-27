New South Dakota College Republican Leadership team.

South Dakota College Republicans met last night, and elected a new leadership team for their statewide efforts.

      I’m told everyone except the Secretary is from SDSU, and the Secretary is from Augustana

    Their are 4 chartered schools. They include Black Hill State University, USD, SDSU and USF. They are looking at expanding that in the near future. Over 50 people attended the event, that is a good number considering the weather and it being on a monday during school!

    I would like to congratulate the new leadership team for the Collage Republicans. Especially the Vice President Ally, who just happens to be my oldest daughter. Way to go!!!

