New South Dakota proposed pot legalization act being vetted for 2020

On November 1, just before the elections, the Secretary of State’s website posted LRC Comments for a new ballot measure designed to effectively legalize pot in South Dakota:
2020 South Dakota proposed Pot Legalization act by Pat Powers on Scribd
And what a measure it is. It may be doomed to failure quicker than the last one which failed to make the ballot.
The measure starts out by barring South Dakota Law Enforcement from enforcing any federal laws regarding pot. And it just gets worse from there, as it allows people under 21 years of age to be pot industry workers, and sets a fairly low bar for penalizing underage drug use of 10 hours community service. Drug dealers get off almost as easily, topping out at 100 hours of community service and a $1000 fine.
In one of the points that probably going to kill it, it notes that “No locality may pass any ordinance that provides for the location of operation of a cannabis-related business.” This portion of the measure would literally bar cities from restricting the location of pot shops opening across the street from churches and elementary schools.
What potential benefit does all this decriminalization act offer South Dakota? Why, the measure also expressly dedicates any tax/fee revenue from pot sales not to the general fund but explicitly dedicates them to “early-stage, high-risk local agriculture new venture, research, and development.”
So.. not only would South Dakota have to allow dispensaries next to the Boys & Girls Club, any revenues in the state are by law tied up into high-risk projects, and can’t be used for things such as law enforcement or addiction treatment.
It may be a measure South Dakotans get behind. Far, far behind as they run the proponents out of town, tarred and feathered on a rail.
The writing is on the wall for the legalization train and the days, and frankly lies, of the reefer madness era are coming to a close. From my personal perspective, alcohol is a much, much more destructive drug that marijuana will ever be. That being said, this is a terrible measure. Absolutely terrible. Why not just make it a class 1 misdemeanor for underage possession. Community service is a joke and with no real enforcement behind it, kids will quickly figure out that they don’t actually need to do the community service. make it a class 6 felony for people who illegally sell to anyone under 21. Again, community service = joke. And forcing the revenue to go to “high risk” farmers is completely insane. All farmers are high risk. Not saying they don’t deserve a break, but our legislature should be able to decide where that money goes. Any municipal group will be staunchly against this. they have to be able to regulate what businesses are where or the community will turn into madness. And a judge should certainly be able to take into account if someone is sitting on a couch all day getting stoned instead of taking care of their kids. Probably the most worrisome part of this for me is the last paragraph, “no law enforcement . . . may enforce any law regarding cannabis other than provided in this act.” so people can drive as stoned as they want? or be able to toke up while walking down main street. I would be for legalization with the right bill as I think that day is inevitable. However, this is no where close to the right bill.
Data from legalized states like Colorado has for every dollar made from pot sales it costs them 7 dollars.
Why do people feel the need to have another reason to escape reality? If you think being able to get high is the greatest thing in the world, move to Colorado or Washington. Why do you think you should be able to foist your desires on everyone else who has a modicum of self control?
Who brought the pot ballot measure this time? The Queen of Credibility?
Anonymous – could you provide a cite to that data? I am not agreeing or disagreeing with what you state as far as the cost, but would like to see that data. Thanks.