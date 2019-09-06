New State Capital Fight Ribbon – Stand Pat for Pierre – Progress and Prosperity

My new State Capital fight ribbon arrived and is in the display case!

Stand Pat for Pierre – Progress and Prosperity is especially exciting for me to get my hands on, as the “Stand Pat” theme was adopted at the same time that President Teddy Roosevelt used the theme in his re-election campaign, and was one of the more widely distributed slogans in use at the time, with it being popular on buttons, etc. I believe there is also a token out there with the slogan. Peerless Pierre was also a popular slogan in use at the time, as you can tell from the other ribbons.

While the Capital Fight items are not big with political collectors, they’re a favorite of mine. If you ever run across one, let me know, as I’m always eager to add a bit of South Dakota History to my wall.