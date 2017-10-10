NEW VIDEO: EXECUTIVE EXPERIENCE, VISION FOR SD SET NOEM APART

With the right direction and a governor pointing the way, we can really reach those opportunities before us, says Noem

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Rep. Kristi Noem today launched a major online ad campaign around a new video, which highlights her diverse executive experience and ambitious vision for South Dakota. Noem ran a successful farm and ranch operation and a series of small businesses for more than a decade before serving in the South Dakota State Legislature and then as the state’s lone member of the U.S. House.

“My executive experience is very unique, which is something that will only help me hit the ground running if I have the honor of being elected as South Dakota’s governor,” said Noem. “I believe all our small businesses and family businesses have the opportunity to be successful. I grew up with a dad who dreamed of all four of his kids being able to stay on the operation if they wanted to, and that’s become my vision for South Dakota. I don’t ever want someone to leave the state because they feel like they have to in order to make the wages necessary to provide for their family. We can do that here. And I believe that with the right direction and a governor pointing the way, we can really reach those opportunities before us.”

South Dakota is home to more than 83,000 small businesses, which employ nearly 60 percent of the state’s workforce (around 200,000 South Dakotans) and account for 75 percent of South Dakota exporters. As a lifelong small business owner, Noem brings a unique experience to the table and an unmatched dedication to opening new opportunities for South Dakota job creators from all stripes, especially South Dakota’s small businesses.

