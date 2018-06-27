New Video from the RNC – Unhinged

6 months ago Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 85,585 in South Dakota. Today, Republican voter registration outnumbers Democrats by 94,935. At this pace, the GOP could reach a 100K voter registration lead by October. Why is that? Because average South Dakotans see that many of the voices of the Democrat Party come off as unhinged. And they want no part of it.

And the Republican National Committee has documented the current culture war being waged in a new video.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...