New Video from the RNC – Unhinged

6 months ago Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 85,585 in South Dakota. Today, Republican voter registration outnumbers Democrats by 94,935. At this pace, the GOP could reach a 100K voter registration lead by October. Why is that? Because average South Dakotans see that many of the voices of the Democrat Party come off as unhinged. And they want no part of it.
And the Republican National Committee has documented the current culture war being waged in a new video.
Absolutely brutal!
Ted Nugent was investigated by the Secret Service after stating Obama would “either be dead or in jail by this time next year” back in 2012. Folks across the country staged fake lynchings, burning the president’s likeness in effigy. There is a wikipedia page devoted solely to assassination attempts and threats (and these are only the ones that are known to the public): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_threats_against_Barack_Obama
Sure it is super cool to stroke that warm fuzzy primal feeling inside by watching an edited video with creepy music making the opposite side look bad, but stop for a moment to think critically about the lasting damage this type of behavior has by fueling a fire.
Sad times for our country and this isn’t helping. Evidence that things will get worse before they improve just so you can look at a Youtube video, think “Yep, I’ve got it all figured out!” and click share. Warm fuzzies for all of you!
Give me a break Platonic! “Folks across the country staged fake lynchings, burning the president’s likeness in effigy.” WHAT FOLKS? Who? What are their names?
What you purposefully fail to acknowledge is that the people in this video are known, powerful, prestigious people. You must dwell under a rock to be unaware of the actual threat most conservatives are now living under because the democratic party has lost its collective mind. I personally have been attacked by the loony left due to the fact that I’m not on the dem plantation.
Please advise the number of times you witnessed anyone hanging from a tree via a Republican activist during Obama’s time in office. Then please list the number of times Republicans have been shot, physically assaulted, or kicked out of public events/places. Most of us cannot even wear our MAGA gear without the concern of retribution. That is wholly unacceptable!!
There are NO warm fuzzies on this side of the computer screen this crap is not a joke. These people of power put out the call for rioting and taking down of officials and the brainwashed loons on the left actually it carry out.
Did it mention the crazy Democrat that shot a sitting representative at a friendly baseball game?
Sore losers, can’t deal with reality; unhinged is the correct term.
Both extremes are to blame and many are just pouring more gas on the fire with some profiting off of it from within and our enemies abroad are sitting back and enjoying it.
That Ohio guy who literally killed a protestor with his car in Charlottesville was just convicted of federal hate crimes. Again, super cool that name-calling is your thing, that’s fine, I guess. But if you let it get out of hand, which is happening right now, discourse ends. There won’t be losers and winners if we carry on like this.
Platonic,
This “well what about” has to stop. Right now, right here, you have people on the left calling for physical harm to people associated with the President or his supporters. A Republican Congressman was shot and nearly killed.
Any Republican who calls for harm of another will get my strongest admonishment. If they are elected, they will get my call to resign. What admonishment have you heard on the left for these people? Ever?
From 2012…
“The Republican ticket has embraced a new small-business hero. On Wednesday, the owner of a bakery who last week turned away Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. introduced Representative Paul D. Ryan at a rally in this city where President Obama uttered his “You didn’t build that” remark.
Chris McMurray, the owner of Crumb and Get It Cookie Company with his wife, told a crowd at another small business, a hardware store, “We are gathered here today to send a message to the Obama-Biden team that we did build it.’’”
From 2007,
“”Ted Nugent — the proud gun-owner, poorly coiffed Michigander, and washed-up rocker — has said some silly and offensive things in the past, and not just while performing “Cat Scratch Fever.” In 2007, he said the following during a concert: “Obama, he’s a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary [Clinton], you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch.””
From 2016,
“The University of Wisconsin at Madison continues to face criticism this week after two fans at Saturday’s football game wore costumes and a noose to depict Donald Trump lynching President Obama.”
Finally, cant post links here, but just go to youtube and search the title of the video mentioned below…
” there is currently a 54-minute video on YouTube entitled Nationwide Burning of Effigies and Images of President Hussein Obama, published by a group called Stand Up America Now.
The video opens with two effigies of Obama hanging from nooses with a fake gravestone in the background that reads “OBAMA DEAD,” as well as a church and an upside-down flag.
Following presentations from multiple speakers at the event, the video concludes with a white man in sunglasses using a propane torch to light the Obama effigies on fire, prompting a round of applause and cheers from the crowd.
Sasha Obama was 11-years-old when this display was published.”
It was awful, horrible, and wrong then, and is awful, horrible, and wrong now.
To stick your head in the sand and say you had no part in it is exactly the attitude that got us here, regardless of the side you’re on.
Keep it up Democrats, keep it up. Regular hard working people are watching and taking notes.
Anytime your party loses an election cue up the social justice mob, violence and destruction. I can’t remember the last time businesses were torched when a Republican won, can you? Of course using liberal logic he is to blame because Trump won the election, go figure.
Has Micheal Clark resigned yet?