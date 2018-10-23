New Video – Just say No to the Income Tax (Unlike Billie Sutton) Posted on October 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 11 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Wow. This dude is a total commie
Bernie Sutton. Tax lover. Sad.
There’s more video of Sutton pushing income tax. Stay tuned
When does the illegal alien babysitter ad come out?
Sutton wants to expand Medicaid. Gotta pay for that somehow! I like how instead of getting rid of obamacare and working to lower the price of health insurance, he wants to just tax more, so we can get more people on govt assistance.
Voters are smarter than these Noem ads give credit for. This one is a false equivalency bracketed by inconsequential innuendo. Show the man’s hat. He’s a real cowboy.
This is my favorite ad of the political season! There’s no way I’m voting for someone who loves Bernie Sanders. Kristi is my pick, love her. Go Noem
It’s not just Socialism but he wants to bring Marxism too and be a Dictator. It is almost too scary to watch!
Throwing everything including kittens against the wall and see if anything sticks. Kristi must win! Poor kittens though.
The tactics are sad and amazing at the same time. Last time I checked, the Legislature has to pass laws, and a tax increase requires a two-thirds vote. Highly unlikely that the GOP control (and super-majority at that) will change with this or any elections in the foreseeable future. This is a smear and a fear tactic that is pathetic.
Bernie Sanders isn’t running in South Dakota, and has little chance at winning in ANY statewide office in the US, but for the crazy state of Vermont. Next thing we will hear about is how Sutton’s great-great-great grandparent sold horses to Sitting Bull before the Little Big Horn.
How about a little reality and less mudslinging?
Whether or not Sutton would be able to get an income tax passed without legislative approval, the point is that South Dakota does not need a governor with that mindset, period.
The devil is in the details. You said it brother.