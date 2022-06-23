New Video – Larry Rhoden: Putting Freedom First June 23, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “New Video – Larry Rhoden: Putting Freedom First”
We needed to avoid permanent harm to the economy.
So yes… even during a deadly pandemic, we should try to keep the impact on business to a minimum. But that includes keeping employees safe and customers healthy as well. And reducing the spread of a virus that has killed a million Americans.
Including the Sturgis Rally in this ad is hard to fathom. 500,000 folks crammed in a small town for ten days in the middle of a pandemic? With zero mitigation efforts. And Kristi Noem cheered it on.
Nothing about that shows leadership. Nothing about it demonstrates concern for South Dakota citizens. And it showed no empathy for the vulnerable among us.
All of the evidence that I have seen suggests that the Sturgis Rally was a superspreader event. Both years.
I wouldn’t be bragging about these actions. It was unnecessary and unethical.
This new “freedom” thing is a red herring. We have freedom.