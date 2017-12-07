NEW VIDEO: NOEM FIGHTS FOR THE 2ND AMENDMENT

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Rep. Kristi Noem today launched an online video campaign highlighting her lifelong defense of the Second Amendment. An avid hunter and sportsman, Noem once owned and operated a hunting lodge near her home in northeast South Dakota. She has been a stalwart defender of the Second Amendment, fighting against Obama-era regulations that limited gun rights and strongly supporting policies such as national right-to-carry reciprocity, which passed the House of Representatives this week. Noem has an ‘A’ rating from the National Rifle Association and is a lifetime member of the organization.

“I grew up in a family that always had a shotgun in the pickup,” Noem explains in the video. “Our kids need to grow up recognizing the Second Amendment is a statement on what the government’s role in our lives should and should not be. This right to bear arms gives us an opportunity to talk to our kids about the values that our country was founded on.”

