New York Times story on Senators encouraging Senator Thune to give the US Senate race another go

The New York Times has an article posted this afternoon about Senator Thune weighing the possibility of becoming the next US Senate Majority Leader against not commuting to Washington:
Mr. Thune has said he will decide his intentions over the holidays. Yet a number of his friends and colleagues have become convinced that he is serious about leaving public life.
Among those alarmed is Mr. McConnell himself, who one adviser said had “leaned in” on pushing Mr. Thune to run again.
“I certainly hope that he will run for re-election, and that’s certainly what I and others have been encouraging him to do all year long,” Mr. McConnell said in an interview.
and..
Two top Senate Republican allies of Mr. Trump said he would probably refrain from targeting Mr. Thune simply because the senator, who is popular at home and has a well-stocked campaign war chest, is unlikely to lose a primary in the state that first elected him to Congress in 1996.
“He likes winners, and John Thune is a winner,” said Mr. Cramer, predicting that Mr. Trump would at most be “a nuisance” to Mr. Thune.
This follows a story in the Argus Leader with more local speculation about him running again:
But Thune has built a reputation of getting things done for Republicans, even if it’s done quietly. In just the past few days, Republicans, with the help of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have blocked the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better legislation, a mammoth spending bill, as well as legislation that would have federalized state election laws. Perhaps no Republican is more responsible for these victories than Thune, who enjoys close personal relationships with both Manchin and Sinema.
The prospect of becoming a Senate leader is one reason why longtime Thune supporters are hoping he runs again.
“Somebody’s got to do it, and I think he’s the most qualified person in the country to do it,” Sioux Falls businessman Tom Everist said.
John Thune has been a consistent and thoughtful leader for the SDGOP’s for a number of years now, and I know I would certainly like to see him continue being our senior US Senator. John is truly a good person, and I can appreciate that he’s having second thoughts about the back and forth.
I don’t for a moment believe there will be “bedlam” as Jon Ellis with the Argus predicts.. a somewhat silly assertion. If the Senator doesn’t run, there will be a number of people who step up. The first and most obvious choice would be Congressman Dusty Johnson, as he’s immediately equipped to pull the trigger on such a race.
I would venture the more fierce battle would be for Congress, with Taffy Howard, a primary candidate already in place who would now find herself facing a wider field of candidates ready to step up to the plate. I think there you might see state legislators, as well as candidates from outside the current political structure who want to take a run. Keep in mind that of our people in DC, only Mike Rounds was a State Legislator. John Thune was ED of the GOP and a former Senate Staffer for Abdnor. Dusty came from PUC and COS for Daugaard.
There’s a couple on my short list who I think have the connections and the personal charisma to move a Congressional race forward. But we’ll see.
I’m rooting for one more term for Senator Thune.
I don’t think Ellis is too far off with his “bedlam” comment. If Thune runs again the “Big 4” remain a constant and Thune is the senior statesman of the group. If Thune retires, it likely creates 2 competitive primaries. I agree that Dusty is the obvious choice to run for Senate and I think he wins, but he won’t get a free pass and I think it would be more competitive than his current primary. The next domino is his open House seat, which likely attracts multiple competitive candidates.
The point is, there is currently a bottleneck for any ambitious and talented Republican in SD. Remove Thune from the top and it will get interesting.
Not to mention, I think Ellis’ broader point wasn’t just about the 2022 primaries, but the trickle effects of Thune no longer being the leader of SD GOP and the impact he has behind the scenes.
We need John Thune in the US Senate
You are correct He will continue to be a liar and a shill for the far right in SD and nationally. A statesman he is not
Seems to me that Noem would be really interested in that Senate seat. And it would be hers. Dusty would then run for Governor along with who else? TenHaken? Rhoden? Jackley? And then the House seat? Wide open.. who’s the likely contenders?
I have seen this story pop up in my news feed several times. I really didn’t pay it much attention until I hear from Senator Thune himself.
Thank you, Senator Thune for representing South Dakota.
The senior Senator has served South Dakota, in Washington D.C. for over 20 years. That is a long time. He has come a long way from two teenage daughters backing into the mail box. He has served us well, and his family has been great in supporting the Senator.
Politics and Washington D.C. can wear on a person something fierce. I applaud him for standing up for what he believes is right, even if I don’t agree with it.
I feel a bit guilty about this, but John Thune is still the best man for the job; I would ask him, just one more time.
If the Senator decides to not to run, that his family might need him a bit more, I can respect that, and again thank him for his service.
The New York Times endorses John Thune Senate run. There’s the problem.