News media covering tomorrow’s election for SDGOP chair

The disputed race hints at an increasingly divided GOP in South Dakota. For more than forty years, the Governor of South Dakota has hand selected the State Party Chair. The Governor’s nominee was approved in a largely ceremonial vote.
Most of those now serving on the state central committee do not remember a time where anyone in the party has broken from the wishes of the Governor and nominated a second candidate.
Lederman announced his candidacy for the position after Roberts indicated she would not seek another term as State Party Chair.
But Governor Dennis Daugaard says he stepped in and did a bit of ‘arm twisting’ to get Roberts to run again. Daugaard told reporters that Roberts was the ‘best person for the job and she has my 100 percent support regardless of who else is running.’
I think this shows a lack of support for Daugaard, and I can understand it. I have not been impressed with the governor for a while now, and I think he is losing the confidence of more people.
I thought Pam said in her email that she decided to run on her own. Looks like the governor had to “twist her arm”. Kinda like he’s twisting the arms of the county committee members to support Pam. Boy, that’s a lot of arm twisting.
I heard he’s making calls. They are worried.
I’ve heard he’s been making calls. I would expect him to as his choice for the office. I believe others are out there making calls for Dan.
It’s not a bad thing there’s a race.
Looks like the Argus is chiming in, too, with a more in-depth piece.
