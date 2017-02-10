News media covering tomorrow’s election for SDGOP chair

From KOTA news there’s more coverage of tomorrow’s for state party chairman:

The disputed race hints at an increasingly divided GOP in South Dakota. For more than forty years, the Governor of South Dakota has hand selected the State Party Chair. The Governor’s nominee was approved in a largely ceremonial vote.

Most of those now serving on the state central committee do not remember a time where anyone in the party has broken from the wishes of the Governor and nominated a second candidate.

Lederman announced his candidacy for the position after Roberts indicated she would not seek another term as State Party Chair.

But Governor Dennis Daugaard says he stepped in and did a bit of ‘arm twisting’ to get Roberts to run again. Daugaard told reporters that Roberts was the ‘best person for the job and she has my 100 percent support regardless of who else is running.’