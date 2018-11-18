Nick “Man-bun” Weiland ready to abandon the SDDP, or party needs to “change all the old D’s”

Democrat Nick “Man-bun” Weiland, who first ran for Sioux Falls Mayor before deciding to be schooled by Christine Erickson in last years’ Sioux Falls City Council race instead, is on Facebook today talking about how the Democrat Party on South Dakota is in decline, and how he’s ready to abandon the South Dakota Democrat Party unless they can “change all the old d’s:”

In the run up to 2020, do you think Democrats are going to find success by embracing a push to throw out all the old d’s, such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez does?

Or are they going to have to continue to seek success by pretending to be conservative, as Billie Sutton did?

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...