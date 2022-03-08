No budget agreement in sight. But Governor Noem is patient.

The Argus Leader is writing tonight that some legislators seem in a hurry to leave, even with no budget agreement in sight. But Kristi Noem can wait for them to figure it out. Because she’s in no hurry.

With just two days left in the regular Legislative, there’s uncertainty if a budget deal will get done before lawmakers head home. Noem says she isn’t worried about that though.

“I can sit here until July. I’m not in a hurry,” she said. “They’re the ones panicked about getting out of here because they’re tired of debating and they have vacations planned and they want to go. I don’t have to go anywhere so I will sit here until we do it right.”

