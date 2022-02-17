It’s all about consistency. Nice exchange caught on live feed between @govkristinoem and AP reporter @stephengroves today. pic.twitter.com/Ml4kM64kjm
— South Dakota GOP (@sdgop) February 17, 2022
4 thoughts on “No mask in today’s Press Conference for AP Reporter Steven Groves.”
Positive reinforcement. She does this with mask resistance and vaccine hesitancy.
Now you know why we have a worse death rate than every state that borders us. All six of them. And she is so proud of her results.
Eight more deaths today.
Hope he at least washed his hands
Governor isn’t wearing one either
They will be writing about this virus for a hundred years. How being responsible and protecting the vulnerable somehow became an affront to individual liberty.
Simple things could protect so many. But getting a vaccine or wearing a mask during a pandemic that killed a million Americans… well, it was just too much to ask.
We’ve all had vaccinations before. And a mask? Some terrible threat to freedom that is. It’s about politicians encouraging deadly behavior to make political points. And it influenced millions to take risks with their own life and the lives of others.
Liberty doesn’t have to be fatal. I have always been pro-life. I’ve stood my ground. Even when I was the only one in a crowded room. I know that abortion on demand will soon be a thing of the past. And history will not be kind to it either.