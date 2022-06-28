Where do they find the energy? I’ve got to hand it to two of the SDGOP’s county chairs to head out to DC for RNC County Chair training after the convention this last weekend, and both Linn and Katie were very active this last week at convention:
2 thoughts on “No rest for the wicked. SDGOP Chair takes 2 county chairs out to DC for County Chair training”
Linn and Katie are good people!
Why couldn’t DC just email their orders?