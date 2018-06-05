No results until 9:45 PM for East River residents.

From Facebook:
And from State Law:
SDCL 12-20-17. Returns not disclosed until all polls in state closed. No public disclosure of the returns of state and federal elections in any primary or general election is permitted until each precinct polling place in the state is closed. This provision applies to each precinct polling place within the state.
What does that mean?
It means we’re not going to see any results until about the 10pm news.
This is the worst election debacle in South Dakota history. Shantel Krebs entire reputation has been tarnished by this one day. You had one job.
It’s going to be a long night.
Does Barnett bring Lorenzen back or does Ravnsborg take him?
Shantel, Shantel . . . What a mess.
It might be time for cell phone voting apps.
Yes, let’s make it easier to rig elections!
Instead of a trickle after the polls close, we should probably see 2/3 of the precincts reporting at the 9:45 mark. If Noem doesn’t have a double-digit lead, she’s likely to face defeat.
I agree. We will get an avalanche of results. Takes some of the fun away. I was thinking it was going to be easy to assess the final outcome by 9:00 and be home before 10 p.m.:
Noem blowing away in Sioux Falls area: Noem wins
Noem barely ahead in Sioux Falls area: Down to the wire
Noem losing in Sioux Falls: Marty wins.
Turn-out totals as well as who turns out remains very interesting. If Dusty has made 13,000 GOTV calls, he might be the only one doing so. That is a lot of calls. Who does his voters go for? If Krebs voters stay home, who does that hurt between Noem and Jackley? Remember Krebs biggest base is Sioux Falls.
Until 10 p.m., this fiasco and potential ramifications is all there is to talk about.
The real question at this point is will Tapio beat Krebs? He will definitely get a bump from her missteps today.