The Sioux Falls Stampede offered teachers a chance to "Dash for Cash" for their classrooms… when they could have… I don't know… just written them a check. https://t.co/xWELOqTFvJ
— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) December 12, 2021
So this weekend, as half-time entertainment, in a state where teacher pay is among the lowest in the nation, the Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey team put 5k in the center of a rink, and had teachers
demean themselves scramble to stuff as much cash into their coats for school supplies as they can, like the birthday booth at the Flandreau Casino. Wow.
Next time, maybe they could just write a 5k check to an elementary school instead of using them as monkeys to entertain the crowd? (What’s next? Bums fighting for money?)
6 thoughts on “No, this isn’t parody. @sfstampede has teachers scramble for cash as half-time entertainment.”
Demoralization is part of this attack.
This was a bad move, though .. but the teachers were willing?
It would not have cost them any more or less to treat them with a shred of dignity. Would they have done the same with donating money to firefighters or disabled vets?
There is no “halftime” in hockey. But there are two intermissions between the three periods.
I would concede that the perception of this was not well thought out. However — hockey games like this often feel like a fun game-show atmosphere — they do a lot of wacky things and contests to entertain the crowd. Again – don’t disagree on the perception here involving teachers. But let’s not be offended and buy into the cancel culture so popular with the left.
Demeaning. Sad.
One of many ways teachers have degraded themselves and lost respect from students and administration and parents.