No, you can still call it terrorism. Domestic terrorism.

From the Argus/Associated Press, one of the pipeline executives at the Dakota Access pipeline claimed that of some of the actions done by protesters were done by foreign nationals, you could call the actions terrorism. I couldn’t disagree more:

A top executive at the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline is comparing pipeline opponents to terrorists. Joey Mahmoud, executive vice president of Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, says protesters have “assaulted numerous pipeline personnel,” destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of construction equipment and even fired a pistol at law enforcement during months of demonstrations against the 1,200-mile pipeline, which will carry North Dakota oil to an Illinois terminal. Mahmoud tells Congress that the protest movement “induced individuals to break into and shut down pump stations on four operational pipelines. Had these actions been undertaken by foreign nationals, they could only be described as acts of terrorism.”

Read it here.

I disagree with the executive. If Americans did it, you can still call it terrorism. Except it would be considered domestic terrorism. And it should be treated as such, and our Government should respond with the full force of law.

