No, you can still call it terrorism. Domestic terrorism.

From the Argus/Associated Press, one of the pipeline executives at the Dakota Access pipeline claimed that of some of the actions done by protesters were done by foreign nationals, you could call the actions terrorism. I couldn’t disagree more:
A top executive at the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline is comparing pipeline opponents to terrorists.
Joey Mahmoud, executive vice president of Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, says protesters have “assaulted numerous pipeline personnel,” destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of construction equipment and even fired a pistol at law enforcement during months of demonstrations against the 1,200-mile pipeline, which will carry North Dakota oil to an Illinois terminal.
Mahmoud tells Congress that the protest movement “induced individuals to break into and shut down pump stations on four operational pipelines. Had these actions been undertaken by foreign nationals, they could only be described as acts of terrorism.”
I disagree with the executive. If Americans did it, you can still call it terrorism. Except it would be considered domestic terrorism. And it should be treated as such, and our Government should respond with the full force of law.
I agree–Right-Wing Extremists Are a Bigger Threat to America Than ISIS
“If Americans did it, you can still call it terrorism. Except it would be considered domestic terrorism. And it should be treated as such, and our Government should respond with the full force of law.”-=- Agreed..
Some Statistics and Facts on Right-Wing Extremism in the United States
Jaa Dee, just what part of common sense are you missing here? It is NOT so-called right wingers who were causing damage and leaving the mess for others to clean up and pay for. It is the liberals, progressives, anarchists or whatever else you want to call them. And you are right, they SHOULD be prosecuted for the damage and mayhem they caused, they should be made to pay for the cost of clean-up, and they should fess up that the very reason they were protesting (clean water etc) is now threatened by their very actions and left behind collection of trash and vehicles. I know you approve of their protests; maybe you would like to volunteer to help with and help pay for the cleanup???
Springer, the website Jaa Dee referred to was using The Southern Poverty Law Center as a source, so I don’t know that there is any credibility there.
I think the Occupy Wall Street crowd should be included as well as a some of the BLM groups (not all of them, but some of them). However, I don’t think liberals see it as terrorism if it is done in pursuit of the will of the collective; pragmatism is big with the progressives.
” I don’t know that there is any credibility there.”– Hey genius, if something is NOT true it is the responsibility of the accuser to … show proof it is not true… Are you 9 years old?
I always suspect the bashers of SPLC are members of the hate groups they expose….
I get a big kick out of the people crying that conservative groups are hate groups, when the libs/progressives/whatever are out in the streets calling people names, using the race card, wearing ridiculous hats on their heads claiming that only they are supporting women, looting, burning, screaming obscenities, etc. It is pathetic how much hate these people spew toward anyone who disagrees with them, while all the time claiming they are the tolerant ones. Ha!
What are you talking about? Did I even mention any of those things? Did I not say I agreed with ” and our Government should respond with the full force of law.”– WHAT does your non-sense comment have to do with my posts? Do you think ONLY “libbies” should subject to laws?
I’m wondering just how many Carhartt jackets, sleeping bags, LL Bean boat shoes, beer coolers and plastic gas cans we find down in the Mighty Missouri River in South Dakota this Spring after ice out?????