Nobody had better tell my wife this.. Government agency to take action against gas stoves

Uh oh.. Our Government continues to go after fossil fuels, as they announce their attack on how we heat our homes and food:

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard.” “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” agency commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg. The report said the agency plans “to take action” to address the indoor pollution caused by stoves.

Read that here.

And the Green New Deal proponents are quick to jump on that bandwagon:

Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance https://t.co/1bjmHqnHVa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2023

Nobody had better tell my wife this. At one point, my wife had insisted on our next stove being gas as opposed to electric. And I can’t say I’ve been unhappy with it in the decade or so since. But, just like our federal government has screwed up gasoline cans, they continue to meddle in our lives to justify their mission.