Noem 10th most popular Governor in nation. Thune, Rounds 4th and 7th most popular US Senators

South Dakota loves it’s governor and US Senators, according to the Morning Consult website, based on polling done between January 1 and March 31 of this year.
NEW: America’s Most Popular Governors:
Scott (R-VT): 78%
Gordon (R-WY): 67%
Sununu (R-NH): 66%
Justice (R-WV): 66%
Beshear (D-KY): 63%
Green (D-HI): 62%
Sanders (R-AR): 61%
Ivey (R-AL): 61%
Lamont (D-CT): 61%
Noem (R-SD): 61%
*Jan. 1-Mar. 31, 2023https://t.co/q8klQ5ilPc pic.twitter.com/OVrgAFEDHx
— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) April 20, 2023
NEW: America’s Most Popular Senators:
Schatz (D-HI): 65%
Sanders (I-VT): 64%
Barrasso (R-WY): 63%
Thune (R-SD): 63%
Welch (D-VT): 62%
Lummis (R-WY): 61%
Rounds (R-SD): 61%
Hirono (D-HI): 60%
Tester (D-MT): 58%
King (I-ME): 57%
*Jan. 1-Mar. 31, 2023https://t.co/q8klQ5ilPc pic.twitter.com/leK3YGS2wV
— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) April 20, 2023
That’s Republican Leadership showing the way!