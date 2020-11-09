Noem Accepting Applications for Spring Interns During the 2021 Legislative Session

PIERRE – Governor Kristi Noem is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Office spring internship program.

Student interns will work with staff on various projects depending on interests and strengths. This internship will be heavily involved in the 2021 legislative session. They will be given the opportunity to observe the lawmaking process in action. Additional duties include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events. Internships provide students with first-hand knowledge of the state government and the functions of a governor’s office.

College students who would like to be considered for an internship should submit a resume, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to [email protected] by Friday, November 27, 2020.

