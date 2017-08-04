Noem, Ag Committee Listen to Producer Insight at Farm Bill Field Hearing

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today joined members of the House Agriculture Committee at a listening session on the next Farm Bill. The committee members and Noem heard from producers at Minnesota Farm Fest on a wide-range of issues, including the need for a strong crop insurance program and livestock disaster assistance.

“America’s farmers and ranchers produce the safest, most affordable, and most abundant food supply in the world. But every year, their operations are threatened by drought, flood, heat, frost, fire and more. The amount of risk is incredible,” said Noem. “The safety nets contained within the Farm Bill are critical for this reason. I am grateful to the producers who shared what’s working and what needs improving in ag policy today. Hearing from them at this stage is critical. I’d also like to thank Chairman Conaway for his early start to the Farm Bill debate and for inviting me to participate in today’s listening session.”

Noem served on the House Agriculture Committee from 2011 to 2015, helping to usher through the 2014 Farm Bill during her tenure. While continuing to work on the upcoming Farm Bill, Noem currently serves as one of the only members of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee from a rural community.

In July 2017, Noem joined Rep. Kevin Cramer and House Ag Committee Ranking Member Collin Peterson in introducing the bipartisan Wetland Determinations Efficiency and Transparency Act, which aims to make the wetland determination process more efficient, accountable, and transparent.

Later that month, she introduced the DRY Act, which would permanently allow the hay harvested on certain CRP acres to be donated to ranchers suffering from drought or fire.

Both are being considered as individual bills as well as part of the upcoming Farm Bill debates.

