Noem Announces District 35 Legislative Appointment

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today appointed Jessica Castleberry to represent District 35 in the South Dakota Senate, effective January 1, 2020. The vacancy was created after Lyndi DiSanto announced her resignation. Castleberry will serve during the 2020 legislative session.

“I’m thankful for the input from folks in District 35 as we’ve worked toward this decision,” said Noem. “Jessica is an accomplished businesswoman and a proven public servant. Her background and experience have prepared her well for this position, and I’m confident she will be a strong voice for the people of District 35.”

“Serving in the South Dakota Senate is a true privilege and an honor that I take very seriously,” said Castleberry. “I look forward to bringing my perspective to Pierre and working to shape policies that best serve people in District 35 and throughout our state.”

Castleberry owns and operates Little Nest Preschools in Rapid City and is an instructor at Black Hills State University’s South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity. Castleberry was named South Dakota CEO Young Enterprising Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016, and Small Business Administration South Dakota Woman Owned Small Business of the Year in 2018. She is a member of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, serves on the Rapid City Area Schools Strategic Planning Committee, and previously served as president of the South Dakota Association for the Education of Young Children.

###