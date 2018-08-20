Noem Announces Fall Debates

Castlewood, S.D. – Kristi Noem has accepted invitations to participate in two televised debates to be held this fall. Since her first race as a statewide candidate, Noem has participated in more than a dozen debates, including two televised debates and nearly a half-dozen forums during this year’s race for governor.

“Kristi Noem is looking forward to once again debating her plans for South Dakota,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “We’re hopeful that by this fall, Democratic nominee Billie Sutton will finally have cleared up some of the confusion over his own agenda. At this point, his carefully crafted campaign materials say one thing, but his running mate, record, Democratic Party platform, and supporters reveal radically different views. People know where Kristi stands, and she’s made her plans public, publishing detailed proposals on her website – something Billie Sutton seems reticent to do.”

FALL DEBATE COMMITMENTS

October 23, 7:00pm-CT: KELOLAND TV Gubernatorial Debate

October 25, 8:00pm-CT: South Dakota Public Broadcasting Gubernatorial Debate

