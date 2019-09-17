Noem Announces South Dakota Week of Work to be Held April 20-24, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem rolled up her sleeves today to try her hand at 3-D printing in Rapid City and completing circuits in Sioux Falls. These are a couple of the potential jobs that high schoolers could participate in next spring during the upcoming South Dakota Week of Work. The governor participated in the job shadow activities at B9Creations in Rapid City and Malloy Electric in Sioux Falls to raise awareness among employers regarding the program and to encourage them to sign up.

The South Dakota Week of Work is scheduled for April 20-24, 2020, with the goal of introducing 10th grade students to career opportunities in their communities through job shadows, industry tours, and other business-classroom connections. The week will provide employers opportunities to engage with youth and develop connections with the state’s future workforce.

“As I talk with businesses owners and employers throughout the state, I hear the same thing over and over. They tell me that business is good and they’d like to expand, but they can’t find skilled workers to fill the jobs that are open,” said Noem. “Our Week of Work will help fill that gap and expose students to the opportunities available to them right here in South Dakota. Work-based learning works. It helps our young people learn the soft skills they need, like showing up on time, dressing professionally, and interacting with customers.”

Throughout the fall, businesses across the state will be recruited and asked to offer job shadow opportunities, and in the spring, schools will register their participating 10th grade students.

“I’d like to encourage each business and employer in South Dakota to join this effort. Consider how your business can contribute to developing the next generation of South Dakota’s leaders. Think about the ways you can encourage students to tap into their potential and experiment with high-demand careers right here at home,” concluded Noem.

Schools with existing work-based learning programs are encouraged to use the week to celebrate the great work they’re already doing by holding activities like “signing days” for high school seniors to announce their chosen career paths or special recognitions of students who have completed internships or earned scholarships.

The South Dakota Week of Work is a partnership of the Department of Education, the Department of Labor and Regulation, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the South Dakota Retailers Association.

Find more information at sdweekofwork.com.

