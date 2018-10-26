Noem Announces Statewide ‘All In’ Bus Tour
Kristi Noem today announced a three-day, 15-stop, statewide bus tour, which is set to kick-off on Saturday, November 3.
“We are excited,” said Noem. “We can feel the momentum building. People are tuning in, and they’re getting excited about bringing home a win on November 6.”
If you plan to cover any visit, please email press@kristiforgovernor.com
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3
What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Webster
When: Saturday, November 3 / 9:20AM-10:00AM (CT)
Where: The Galley (230 US-12, Webster)
What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Aberdeen
When: Saturday, November 3 / 11:25AM-12:05PM (CT)
Where: First Assembly of God (1424 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen)
What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Redfield
When: Saturday, November 3 / 1:20PM-2:00PM (CT)
Where: Leo’s Good Food (602 N Main St, Redfield)
What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Huron
When: Saturday, November 3 / 3:20PM-4:00PM (CT)
Where: The Plains (960 4th St NE, Huron)
What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Miller
When: Saturday, November 3 / 5:20PM-6:00PM (CT)
Where: Miller Community Center (526 N Broadway Ave, Miller)
What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Pierre
When: Saturday, November 3 / 7:45PM-8:30PM (CT)
Where: Ramkota Hotel (920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Spearfish
When: Sunday, November 4 / 9:30AM-10:10AM (MT)
Where: Wilbur S. Tretheway Pavilion (115 S. Canyon St, Spearfish)
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Sturgis
When: Sunday, November 4 / 11:05AM-11:45AM (MT)
Where: Sturgis Community Center (1401 Lazelle St, Sturgis)
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Rapid City
When: Sunday, November 4 / 3:00PM-4:00PM (MT)
Where: First Assembly of God (4905 US-16 Srv Rd, Rapid City)
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Platte
When: Monday, November 5 / 9:35AM-10:15AM (CT)
Where: Dutch Oven Bakery (12 W 7th St, Platte)
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Mitchell
When: Monday, November 5 / 11:50AM-12:30PM (CT)
Where: Davidson County GOP (200 N Main St, Mitchell)
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Sioux Falls
When: Monday, November 5 / 2:10PM-3:10PM (CT)
Where: Holiday Inn Downtown (100 W 8th St, Sioux Falls)
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Brookings
When: Monday, November 5 / 4:35PM-5:15PM (CT)
Where: Research Park, Atrium (2301 Research Park Way, Brookings)
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Castlewood
When: Monday, November 5 / 6:30PM-7:10PM (CT)
Where: Kones Korner (18299 US-81, Castlewood)
What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Watertown
When: Monday, November 5 / 8:00PM-8:40PM (CT)
Where: Watertown Christian School (15 12th Ave NE, Watertown)