Noem Announces Statewide ‘All In’ Bus Tour

Kristi Noem today announced a three-day, 15-stop, statewide bus tour, which is set to kick-off on Saturday, November 3.

“We are excited,” said Noem. “We can feel the momentum building. People are tuning in, and they’re getting excited about bringing home a win on November 6.”

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Webster

When: Saturday, November 3 / 9:20AM-10:00AM (CT)

Where: The Galley (230 US-12, Webster)

What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Aberdeen

When: Saturday, November 3 / 11:25AM-12:05PM (CT)

Where: First Assembly of God (1424 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen)

What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Redfield

When: Saturday, November 3 / 1:20PM-2:00PM (CT)

Where: Leo’s Good Food (602 N Main St, Redfield)

What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Huron

When: Saturday, November 3 / 3:20PM-4:00PM (CT)

Where: The Plains (960 4th St NE, Huron)

What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Miller

When: Saturday, November 3 / 5:20PM-6:00PM (CT)

Where: Miller Community Center (526 N Broadway Ave, Miller)

What: #Allin4Kristi / #GoDustyGo Rally in Pierre

When: Saturday, November 3 / 7:45PM-8:30PM (CT)

Where: Ramkota Hotel (920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Spearfish

When: Sunday, November 4 / 9:30AM-10:10AM (MT)

Where: Wilbur S. Tretheway Pavilion (115 S. Canyon St, Spearfish)

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Sturgis

When: Sunday, November 4 / 11:05AM-11:45AM (MT)

Where: Sturgis Community Center (1401 Lazelle St, Sturgis)

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Rapid City

When: Sunday, November 4 / 3:00PM-4:00PM (MT)

Where: First Assembly of God (4905 US-16 Srv Rd, Rapid City)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Platte

When: Monday, November 5 / 9:35AM-10:15AM (CT)

Where: Dutch Oven Bakery (12 W 7th St, Platte)

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Mitchell

When: Monday, November 5 / 11:50AM-12:30PM (CT)

Where: Davidson County GOP (200 N Main St, Mitchell)

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Sioux Falls

When: Monday, November 5 / 2:10PM-3:10PM (CT)

Where: Holiday Inn Downtown (100 W 8th St, Sioux Falls)

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Brookings

When: Monday, November 5 / 4:35PM-5:15PM (CT)

Where: Research Park, Atrium (2301 Research Park Way, Brookings)

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Castlewood

When: Monday, November 5 / 6:30PM-7:10PM (CT)

Where: Kones Korner (18299 US-81, Castlewood)

What: #Allin4Kristi Rally in Watertown

When: Monday, November 5 / 8:00PM-8:40PM (CT)

Where: Watertown Christian School (15 12th Ave NE, Watertown)

