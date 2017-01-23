Noem Applauds Nomination of Heather Wilson for Air Force Secretary

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today applauded President Trump’s nomination of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology President Heather Wilson for Secretary of the Air Force.

“Time and again, Heather Wilson has answered her country’s call and inspired those around her to always aim higher,” said Noem. “I am confident her diversified experience, continually forward-looking vision, and bold leadership will enable our Air Force and the service men and women within it to fly, fight, win.”

A graduate of the Air Force Academy and a Rhodes Scholar, Heather Wilson served in the Air Force until 1989. Under President George H.W. Bush, Wilson served on the National Security Council. In 1998, Wilson was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing New Mexico, and served there until 2009. In 2013, she became President of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where, among other things, she has worked to solve B1-B Bombers maintenance issues at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

