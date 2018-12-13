Noem Applauds TAG Following Retirement Announcement

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today applauded the dedicated service of Major General Timothy A. Reisch following his retirement announcement. Reisch has served as The Adjutant General (TAG) for South Dakota since April 2011. He will continue serving until his retirement in June 2019.

“South Dakota has a proud history of service in the National Guard,” said Governor-elect Kristi Noem. “I have the deepest respect for General Reisch’s commitment to improving our state’s safety and his dedication to bolstering our threat response readiness. I look forward to appointing a service-oriented leader who will continue General Reisch’s legacy of commitment to the wellbeing and security of South Dakota.”

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve with Governor-elect Noem over the next few months as we work to create a safer and stronger South Dakota,” said Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch. “Our state’s National Guard is in its highest state of enduring readiness of its 156-year history. I’m proud of the results we’ve produced, and I look forward to seeing the next Adjutant General take our organization to even higher levels as the needs and demands for National Guard readiness continue to grow.”

Reisch, a Howard native, launched his military career when he enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1978. The general was appointed TAG by Governor Dennis Daugaard and has served as Commanding General for both the South Dakota Air and Army National Guard, guiding the preparation of over 4,000 Air and Army National Guard citizen soldiers to respond in times of state or national emergency. He has also served as the governor’s top counsel regarding the use of the National Guard.

Noem will work in conjunction with the South Dakota National Guard to appoint a replacement TAG, and applicants will be vetted through a panel appointed by Noem.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...