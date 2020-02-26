Noem Appoints BIT Commissioner

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that Jeffrey Clines will join her cabinet as Commissioner of the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications (BIT). The appointment will be effective April 6.

“Staying on top of our technological needs is so important in today’s environment,” said Noem. “Jeff’s diverse background will position him well to lead BIT in a way that ensures we are attracting and retaining the very best talent we need to maintain and modernize our state’s government IT needs.”

“Technology has increasingly become critical to our way of life, from smartphones to technology in agriculture,” said Clines. “I am grateful for Governor Noem’s vision to prioritize broadband connectivity and cybersecurity for the people of our state, and I look forward to working with her and the great BIT staff to deliver and support technology for South Dakota.”

Clines currently serves as the director of information technology for the Illinois Secretary of State where he is responsible for all information technology systems, services, and operations. In this role, he has initiated and led several projects and initiatives to modernize systems including the mainframe, disaster recovery plans, and cybersecurity practices. He previously worked for the American Heart Association and managed operations systems for Enterprise Solutions.

