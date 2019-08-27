Noem Appoints Second Circuit Judge

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today appointed Rachel Rasmussen to serve as judge for the Second Judicial Circuit.

“Rachel’s tenure of service in law has equipped her well for this position,” said Noem. “She has exposure to a wide range of legal matters, and her legal experience has aided her successful transition from practice to the bench. I am confident she will uphold the law.”

“I understand the privilege and responsibility it is to serve as a judge, and I am honored to do so,” said Rasmussen. “I look forward to serving the people of South Dakota as a Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Court.”

Rasmussen grew up in Canton. She attended the University of South Dakota, where she graduated with a degree in political science, and the University of Minnesota, where she obtained her Juris Doctor.

Rasmussen served as a Deputy State’s Attorney in the Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office from 2007 until 2010 and practiced law at Peterson, Stuart, Rumpca & Rasmussen from 2011 to 2018. She has served as a magistrate judge for the Second Judicial Circuit since 2018.

Aside from her role as a judge, Rasmussen is active in her community and church and enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

The Second Circuit covers Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

