Noem Appoints Seeley as Commissioner of Human Resources

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that Darin Seeley will join her administration as Commissioner of the Bureau of Human Resources (BHR). Seeley will begin serving in this capacity on October 14.

“A strong state government takes care of its people, and BHR plays a leading role in that effort,” said Noem. “I am confident Darin will fulfill this mission as he leads BHR and works to make the State a premier place to work.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to partner with Governor Noem in serving state employees,” said Seeley. “I’m committed to utilizing my private sector experience as we work to enhance recruitment, increase workforce support, and develop leaders in state government.”

Seeley currently serves as Director of Human Resources at Harms Oil Company and CC&F Retail in Brookings where he oversees a workforce of 450 employees and works closely with ownership to optimize management responsibilities for efficiency, clarity, and workforce balance. From 2009 to 2016, he was a member of the human resources leadership team at Black Hills Corporation. He has also worked in recruitment, consulting, and project management.

