Noem Appoints Sixth Circuit Judge

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today appointed M. Bridget Mayer to serve as judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

“Bridget has a strong history of serving her community and upholding the law,” said Noem. “Her background and experience have prepared her well for this position, and I’m confident she will be an excellent judge.”

“I am honored to serve as a circuit court judge,” said Mayer. “I look forward to continuing my legal career and serving the people of South Dakota in this new capacity.”

Mayer grew up in Jefferson, South Dakota. After graduating from Jefferson High School, she attended Augustana College, the University of St. Thomas, and the University of South Dakota School of Law where she obtained her Juris Doctor.

For the past 30 years, Mayer has served as an Assistant Attorney General and supervising attorney, where she specializes in general criminal litigation. She has also led the Statewide Drug Prosecution Unit, and served in the Appellate Division and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. As part of her assignments, Mayer has been a long-time instructor at the law enforcement training academy in Pierre.

Mayer is a member of the State Bar of South Dakota and is admitted to practice before the courts of the State of South Dakota, U.S. Federal District Court, and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. She formerly served as a State Bar Commissioner for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Aside from her law practice, Mayer has volunteered with Junior Achievement for five years. She has also enjoyed coaching a girls middle school travelling basketball team.

Mayer lives in Pierre with her husband, Bob, and three children: JR, Jake, and Jordan Teresa.

The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court is served by four circuit judges and one magistrate and covers fourteen counties. The administrative services for the court is based in Pierre.

