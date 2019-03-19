Noem Approves Enhanced Concealed Carry in State Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem yesterday signed SB115, a bill to allow individuals with an enhanced concealed carry permits to bring firearms into the South Dakota State Capitol building.

“The state Capitol is already a safe place thanks to the dedicated men and women of our Highway Patrol,” said Noem. “With this law in place, law-abiding citizens with the proper permit will be able to carry in the Capitol, just like they can in so many other places.”

Enhanced concealed carry permits require individuals to apply, pay a fee, and complete a qualifying handgun course taught by a South Dakota certified instructor. People with an enhanced permit must notify the superintendent of the Highway Patrol at least 24 hours in advance and provide dates they will carry in the Capitol.

South Dakota is one of 18 states that allow concealed carry in their respective state Capitol. The law will go into effect July 1.

Governor Noem signed the following bills into law:

HB1050 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the use and possession of scanning devices and reencoders

– An act to revise certain provisions regarding the use and possession of scanning devices and reencoders HB1053 – An act to revise the value of gifts permitted for certain insurance advertising or promotional programs

– An act to revise the value of gifts permitted for certain insurance advertising or promotional programs HB1103 – An act to establish a lemon law for certain farm machinery

– An act to establish a lemon law for certain farm machinery HB1202 – An act to revise the number of qualified directors of a corporation needed to take certain actions

– An act to revise the number of qualified directors of a corporation needed to take certain actions HB1272 – An act to provide for remote notarization

– An act to provide for remote notarization SB55 – An act to require the national motto of the United States to be displayed in public schools

– An act to require the national motto of the United States to be displayed in public schools SB68 – An act to define certain acts as misbranding of food products.

– An act to define certain acts as misbranding of food products. SB96 – An act to expand application of the tax credit for contributions to a scholarship granting organization

– An act to expand application of the tax credit for contributions to a scholarship granting organization SB115 – An act to authorize the conditional carrying of a concealed pistol in the state capitol by certain persons

– An act to authorize the conditional carrying of a concealed pistol in the state capitol by certain persons SB155 – An act to authorize additional nursing facility beds for the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home

