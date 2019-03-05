Noem Approves Legislation To Fight Sex Trafficking, Streamline Adult Adoption

Signs 12 Bills on Variety of Topics

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today finalized two pro-family bills.

Noem signed HB1198, a bill to further define human trafficking.

“South Dakota is not immune from the horrors of sex trafficking,” said Noem. “For years, those who buy and sell people for sex have been able to hide behind technical jargon to get away with their heinous actions. The legislation I signed today clearly defines coercion and will help us prosecute human trafficking in South Dakota. Our work isn’t done until this evil industry is gone for good, but this is a step in the right direction.”

Noem also signed HB1067, which revises provisions surrounding adult adoption.

“Family can and should mean more than your last name. For some situations, legal adoption – even past the age of 18 – can mean the world,” said Noem. “I’m optimistic about the ways this might impact teenagers in the foster system. Every child deserves a home, and every person deserves a family.”

Noem signed the following pieces of legislation today:

HB1054 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the possession of firearms on certain vehicles

