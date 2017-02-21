Noem asks incoming AG Sessions for meeting to address rising crime in SD

From the Associated Press, Congresswoman Kristi Noem has asked incoming Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a sit down to take a hard look at the rising crime rate in South Dakota:

Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem is asking new Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss rising violent crime in South Dakota.

Noem sent a letter Tuesday to Sessions requesting a meeting and urging the Justice Department to redouble its efforts to fight drug trafficking, gang proliferation and the “violent crime that all too often follows.”

She writes that violent crime levels have grown steadily in South Dakota over at least the last decade.