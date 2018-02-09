Noem-Backed Bill to Improve Rural Call

Quality and Reliability Sent to Trump

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives today passed the Improving Rural Call Quality and Reliability Act, which Rep. Noem helped introduce in the House in January 2017. Persistent phone call completion problems in rural communities are creating major inconveniences for families, hurting businesses and threatening public safety. The legislation would direct the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish basic quality standards for providers that transmit voice calls to help ensure businesses, families, and emergency responders can count on phone calls being completed.

“Companies in the business of routing voice calls sometimes purposefully drop long-distance calls headed for remote areas as a means to save money,” said Noem. “While even the sheer inconvenience is inexcusable, some of these calls involve emergencies, leaving rural families in an unnecessarily dangerous situation. This legislation simply requires that basic quality standards for providers that transmit voice calls be established, helping ensure businesses, families and emergency responders can count on phone calls being competed.”

The Improving Rural Call Quality and Reliability Act initially passed the House in January 2017. Due to recent amendments by the Senate, the House passed the legislation again today, sending it to President Trump for signature. The legislation is supported by the South Dakota Telecommunications Association, among others.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...