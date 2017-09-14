Noem Bill to Keep Fugitives Off Social Security Receives Committee Approval

SD Sheriffs: Noem’s efforts hold wanted felons and parole violators accountable for their actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Introduced by Rep. Kristi Noem, the Control Unlawful Fugitive Felon (CUFF) Act was approved late Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee. The legislation would prohibit individuals with outstanding felony warrants or parole violations from receiving certain Social Security benefits. The bill is estimated to save more than $2 billion.

“It’s incredible to think that a wanted felon can evade prosecution for months – even years – and yet somehow still receive government-issued checks every 30 days or so,” said Noem. “This legislation is commonsense. Taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to make payments to people who are running from the law.”

“We greatly appreciate Representative Noem’s efforts to hold wanted felons and parole violators accountable for their actions,” said Staci Ackerman, Executive Director of the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association. “This bill will also limit their ability to avoid justice using taxpayer dollars to evade capture.”

The CUFF Act discontinues Supplemental Security Income payments for those with an outstanding warrant, parole violation warrants, and probation violation warrants. Benefits can be restored once the individual resolves any outstanding issues.

###

