Noem Calls for Constitutional Carry Legislation

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Kristi Noem today called for passage of constitutional carry legislation in South Dakota.

“The Founders believed our right to bear arms was so important to our country they enshrined it into the Constitution’s Second Amendment,” said Noem. “I believe enacting constitutional carry legislation will further protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding South Dakotans.”

Noem is not endorsing any specific constitutional carry bill, but supports the policy in principle. If elected governor, she will work closely with legislators and stakeholders, including law enforcement, to get a constitutional carry bill passed and signed into law.

An avid hunter and sportsman, Noem once owned and operated a hunting lodge near her home in northeast South Dakota. She has been a stalwart defender of the Second Amendment, fighting against Obama-era regulations that limited gun rights and strongly supporting policies such as national right-to-carry reciprocity, which passed the House of Representatives in 2017. Noem has an ‘A’ rating from the National Rifle Association, of which she is a lifetime member.

WATCH: Protecting the 2nd Amendment



​

# # #

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...