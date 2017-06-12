Noem: China’s Acceptance of U.S. Beef Imports Is a Welcome Change for the Market

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem, a member of the House Ways & Means Committee which has jurisdiction over trade policies, today released the following statement after the Trump administration announced the end of a 13-year ban on U.S. beef imports to China:

“Around 95 percent of the world’s consumers live outside U.S. borders. As the world’s largest beef producer, gaining market access is critical. I welcome the administration’s proposal and am hopeful this renewed access to Chinese consumers will help boost the long-depressed cattle markets that have threatened many South Dakota cattle operations.”

The U.S. has been banned from China’s beef market since 2003. Until the ban took effect, the U.S. provided 70 percent of China’s total beef intake. Today, Chinese beef imports total $2.5 billion.

