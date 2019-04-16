Noem Commemorates 100 Days as Governor

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today commemorated her first 100 days as South Dakota’s 33rd governor.

“In the last 100 days, I signed 222 bills into law, met with hundreds of South Dakotans, and hit all four corners of the state to listen to peoples’ priorities and share some of mine,” said Noem. “We finished the legislative session with a balanced budget, addressed critical needs in our state, and made real progress on next-generation issues like combatting the meth epidemic, expanding high-speed internet access, and recruiting the next big industry to South Dakota.”

Noem has followed through on her promise to not raise taxes or sign a bill that creates new taxes. Throughout the legislative session, Noem advanced priorities like expanding broadband, addressing the nursing home closure crisis, bringing in the next big industry, advancing habitat, and combating the meth epidemic. The budget approved by the state legislature funded these priorities along with additional funds to increase teacher salaries, increases to the State Emergency Response budget, and continued support for the state workforce.

“The progress we’ve made these first 100 days is due in part to a strong leadership team that is dedicated to serving people and strengthening South Dakota,” Noem continued. “My team will continue to be laser-focused on the needs facing our state and the ways we can best prepare for the future.”

Noem’s first 100 days were also marked by two storms that created extreme difficulties for many South Dakota communities. The storms stranded livestock, flooded homes, and damaged critical infrastructure. Because of moving water, the incident is ongoing and has been extended.

“We have an obligation to help our citizens, and we will,” said Noem. “I will continue working with leaders on the local and federal levels to make sure we are using every available tool to help our communities recover from these storms.”

Flood waters are anticipated to crest in various locations in the weeks to come, and the state will continue to assess reports and information to see if a Presidential Disaster Declaration is warranted.

“Serving as South Dakota’s governor is an honor and a privilege that I will never take for granted,” Noem concluded. “I’m proud of these first 100 days, and we’re not stopping here. We’ll continue working aggressively to tackle the problems facing our state and working to make South Dakota stronger for the next generation.”

###

