Noem Commits to National Guard Readiness Center Construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Kristi Noem today applauded the state legislature’s passage of HB1043, which would authorize the construction of a National Guard Readiness Center at the Rapid City Regional Airport, and committed to the center’s construction, if elected governor.

“South Dakota has a proud history of service in the National Guard,” said Noem. “Whether responding to devastating natural disasters at home or fighting terrorism abroad, the South Dakota National Guard has answered the call. It is our fundamental responsibility, then, to make certain they have the skills, training and tools necessary to remain safe while accomplishing the mission. I have the deepest respect and gratitude for those who have volunteered as Guardsmen and women, and if elected governor, will remain committed to completing the National Guard Readiness Center in Rapid City.”

Located near the Rapid City Regional Airport, the new Army National Guard Readiness Center would provide an additional 48,000 square feet of space for soldiers.