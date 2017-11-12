Noem: Congress able to accomplish more under Trump Presidency

Here’s one that is going to send some heads spinning:

Over the past 11 months, the US House has been cranking out the conservative work, with a list of 400+ bills – including a repeal/replacement of Obamacare, pro-life provisions, the resources needed to fulfill President Trump’s border wall proposal, regulatory rollbacks, and much more.

