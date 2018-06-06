The Associated Press has called it.
With over 90% of the vote in, Kristi Noem is going to be the South Dakota Republican nominee for Governor!
Noem declared winner of GOP Nomination for Governor. Congratulations Kristi Noem, Republican candidate for Governor
Much bigger than expected. Wow.
It looks like Noem’s so called “fake” early polls were pretty much spot on. The excellent negative ads by Noem just sealed the deal. After that hatchet job I’d say Jackley’s political career is pretty much over.
Over the top. This was a tough election between two good candidates. This race is over, not his career. Good race, Marty, and congrats Kristi.
Apparently enormous add buys on negative campaigning do work in a two person race.
Looks like Justin Brasell will be a key player in South Dakota politics for the next decade.
Apparently, he was not “cowboy enough.” Even though, he was “just like me, just like you…..”
What this proves is that the rank and file Republican voters are not happy with the party establishment.
Exactly
What a fun race to watch. Primaries are never fun, but both candidates landed punches and the chips have landed. Two good candidates, but the better one appears to have won – or at least the best campaign by far in my opinion. Jackley was outgunned by Kristi’s campaign and in the end it wasn’t even close.
Jackley for LG. Unstoppable team in November!
Jackley for LG? Sutton blows them out.
As a republican, a woman, and a supporter of loyal public servants, I cannot express fully my disappointment with the results of the gubernatorial race. I am heartbroken about the results and feel that a Noem governship will be as fake as her facial expressions (women understand what is Botox and what is not-own it if you have it) I know and faithfully believe that there are legitimate supporters behind Kristi and am not sharing any disrespect for your choice, however I ask you to consider what she is bringing to the table….does she even understand or respect the rule of law enough protect and serve it citizens. I think she has proven otherwise. Perhaps I am mourning tonight…but as a first time poster and long time follower to this blog I felt that statesmen politics could or would prevail tonight and was gravely disappointed in the outcome. I will likely change my vote to Sutton in the fall regardless of party lines. I extend a congratulations of a decent, hard fought battle to those who stood behind our candidate Marty over the last year and pray that our state can pull together to fill our government with servant leaders.
Snowflake…or is it just flake?
I am sad for her:(
No, just kidding, I’m not. And, once she learns of Sutton’s agenda, she’ll be voting for Noem.
What? Why would she use Botox; she’s only 46? (I’m trying to remember what I looked like 22 years ago here; it’s hard to remember but I know I wasn’t worried about wrinkles at that age)
And what’s all that about the rule of law?
I can’t make any sense at all out “Disappointed’s” post. I can understand somebody being disappointed that Jackley didn’t win, but going into mourning? Really?
Jackley should fire his pollster. Good grief. They told people they were ahead for 18 months.
Shady swamp rat loses… I’m proud of you South Dakota.