Noem Declares Statewide Day of Prayer

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has declared Sunday, April 7, 2019, a Statewide Day of Prayer for South Dakotans affected by the flooding and disastrous conditions.

“In the last few weeks, South Dakota has been deeply impacted by extreme weather and severe flooding,” said Noem. “As a result of these storms, many communities have been left with destroyed roads, bridges, and culverts, stranded livestock, and flooded homes.”

“This coming Sunday, I am asking South Dakotans to join me in praying for the well-being of our state, our first responders, and all those who’ve been affected by this disaster,” Noem continued. “By the grace of God, our communities will emerge from this challenge stronger than ever.”

Individuals who want to volunteer in storm recovery efforts are encouraged to call 211 – the state’s helpline center. For more flood recovery resources, visit sdresponse.gov/flood.

###

Like this: Like Loading...