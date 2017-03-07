NOEM: Delivering on a Promise to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement upon the release of the American Health Care Act:

“In the years since Obamacare was first passed, South Dakotans have called for its repeal and replacement. In the meantime, they’ve seen premiums skyrocket, deductibles soar, and choices become limited. In gutting the Independent Payment Advisory Board and delaying some of the most burdensome elements, we were able to offer a degree of relief, but Obamacare is fundamentally beyond repair. Tonight, we are taking the most significant steps to date in the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. There is still plenty of public debate that must happen and I look forward to hearing South Dakotans’ feedback, but this is a critical step toward healthcare that is more affordable and accessible to all.”

The American Health Care Act dismantles Obamacare’s onerous mandates and taxes (including Rep. Noem’s Health Insurance Tax repeal), expands and enhances the use of Health Savings Accounts, and offers individuals and families a monthly refundable tax credit to help purchase health insurance, among other things. Additionally, the proposal continues protections for those with pre-existing conditions, allows young people to stay on their parents’ health insurance until 26, and maintains the policy of no lifetime caps. To view a full copy of the bill, please visit www.ReadTheBill.gop.

The House Ways and Means Committee, of which Rep. Noem is a member, and the House Energy and Commerce Committee have jurisdiction over the legislation. The committees are expected to meet later this week to formally consider the bills.

###

